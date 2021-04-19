Mia Yim/Reckoning reportedly going to Smackdown

Former RETRIBUTION member Reckoning (Mia Yim) is reportedly headed to the WWE SmackDown brand.

While WWE has not confirmed the change as of this writing, PWInsider reports that Reckoning has officially shifted to the SmackDown brand from RAW.

There is no word yet on when Reckoning will make her blue brand debut, and if she will use that persona or go by Mia Yim, but she is now a part of the SmackDown roster.

RETRIBUTION recently split up on RAW with no significant pay-off. Last week’s RAW saw MVP hire T-BAR and Mace to attack Drew McIntyre in the feud with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, and a follow-up to that attack is scheduled for tonight’s RAW. Former RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali is apparently moving on with his singles run, but there is no word on what the future holds for Slapjack.

Reckoning is still listed as a member of the RAW roster as of this writing.

Stay tuned for updates.