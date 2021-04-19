LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Adnan Virk welcomes us to the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre to pyro. We see how McIntyre earned a WrestleMania Backlash title shot from WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, and was then attacked by former RETRIBUTION members T-BAR and Mace, who were apparently hired by MVP.

Drew talks opportunities and how Braun Strowman and Randy Orton wanted WWE Title shots last week, which led to Adam Pearce making the Triple Threat. Drew says he earned his next title shot by beating two of the top Superstars on RAW and now he stands here as our #1 contender. He wants to talk about Mace and T-BAR now. They decided to make their name on Drew McIntyre last week. He knows MVP was the mastermind of this. He taunts them and jokes that he will get a little “retribution” when he gets his hands on them. Drew says he feels like a fight. The music interrupts and out comes MVP. Drew says that’s just the man he wanted to see.

MVP came to address these ridiculous allegations. MVP mentions how Lashley put him to sleep at WrestleMania 37 when he wasn’t expecting it, then he wasn’t expecting T-BAR and Mace last week. MVP says maybe Drew should start expecting the unexpected. MVP congratulates Drew on last week’s win because Lashley believes he will be a worthy adversary when he beats him at Backlash, again, and puts him to sleep with The Hurt Lock, again. Drew asks MVP if he’s really going to stand here and act like he had nothing to do with last week’s attack.

MVP goes on about how he works for Lashley and how Lashley recently down-sized The Hurt Business. Why would they hire T-BAR and Mace to attack Drew when Lashley already proved he can beat Drew by himself? Drew points to how Lashley had the whole locker room gunning for him before WrestleMania. MVP declares that Mace and T-BAR have zero affiliation with The Hurt Business. Zero. MVP wonders if Drew made some enemies with his recent locker room speech. Drew slowly exits the ring and wonders about coincidences. He approaches MVP but T-BAR and Mace suddenly attack at ringside.

T-BAR and Mace bring Drew into the ring as fans boo. They deliver High Justice in the middle of the ring as MVP watches from the bottom of the ramp. T-BAR and Mace then exit the ring and walk right past MVP without saying anything. MVP smirks and watches as Drew tries to recover in the ring.

– Kevin Patrick stops T-BAR and Mace backstage. They are confident about finishing off Drew McIntyre later on. We go to a replay of what just happened. We see Drew recover in the ring and seethe as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened. Drew McIntyre stops Adam Pearce backstage and tells him to make the match happen, he wants T-BAR and Mace now. Pearce says he needs a tag team partner. Drew insists he will be fine on his own. He storms off.

The Viking Raiders vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

We go back to the ring and Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are waiting. Out next are The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar. They hit the ring as Mike Rome does the introductions.

Shelton starts off with Erik and they go to the corner. Shelton rocks Erik but Erik decks him out of the corner. They trade more strikes but Shelton dodges a running knee. They trade holds and in comes Cedric as Shelton slams Erik. Cedric with a dropkick while Shelton holds Erik down. Cedric with quick pin attempts.

Cedric works Erik over in the corner now, beating him down as the referee warns him. Shelton tags back in and clotheslines Erik. Erik reaches for a tag but Shelton knees him and takes him back to his corner. Cedric tags back in and keeps control, talking some trash now. Erik with a big right hand and a tag to Ivar. Ivar with a big slam to Cedric. Ivar swings at Shelton on the apron but he drops down.

Ivar goes for a senton on Cedric but he moves. Shelton tags in and levels Ivar with a knee to the face for a 2 count. Shelton with right hands to Ivar in the corner now. Shelton takes Ivar back to their corner and in comes Cedric for more offense. Cedric manhandles Ivar some as the referee warns him. Shelton tags back in but Ivar fights out of the corner and hits the big corner senton to Shelton. Shelton holds Ivar’s leg too stop the tag. They both reach for their partners. Shelton turns it into an ankle lock now.

Ivar gets free and here comes Erik. Erik unloads on Shelton with strikes. Shelton scoops him with a big suplex for a quick 2 count. Cedric tags in and rocks Erik in the corner. Cedric counters again with a tornado DDT for a close 2 count as Ivar breaks it up. Shelton sends Ivar to the floor and follows. Ivar counters and launches Shelton to the barrier. Ivar with a big crossbody into the barrier.

Erik catches The Neuralyzer in the ring and they tangle. Erik with a big knee to the face of Cedric. Ivar tags back in for The Viking Experience, called The Viking Express by Virk, to get the pin and the win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar celebrate as their music hits. We go to replays. The Vikings continue the celebration as Shelton and Cedric recover.

– Patrick is backstage with Randy Orton now. He asks if “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is no more after last week? Orton says to mark his words… The Fiend will never be seen or heard from in WWE… as long as Orton is around. Orton goes on about Drew McIntyre getting lucky last week to become the new #1 contender for Bobby Lashley. Orton says the WWE Champion after WrestleMania Backlash will have a target on his back as Orton comes for what he truly cares about… the WWE Title. Riddle comes riding up on his scooter, congratulating Orton on the WrestleMania 37 win and ranting like he usually does. Riddle suggests they form a tag team called RK-Bro, with matching scooters and everything. Orton just walks off. Riddle shrugs at Patrick as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Randy Orton is talking to Adam Pearce about Riddle, but he doesn’t even know his name. Orton wants the guy in the ring tonight. Pearce says he will see what he can do to make it happen. Orton walks off.

– We get a video package looking at how Charlotte Flair returned last week to attack Asuka and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair. She walks down the ramp and poses as pyro goes off in the arena. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Flair has a mic in the middle of the ring as fans boo her in the arena. Flair says she came back to RAW last week simply demanding respect from the women’s locker room and the WWE Universe. She didn’t mean to hurt anyone’s feelings, she was just expressing how she felt. She goes on about WrestleMania 37 and how the women in the back are so lame and fake to each other. She doesn’t even now why they’re mad at her, they didn’t have a match taken from them like Flair did. She says they work all year for a WrestleMania match and hers was taken from her. Big deal, RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley beat Asuka but Flair can beat them each, or both in the same night. That’s why they call her The Opportunity.

Flair says she’s going to give Asuka the opportunity tonight and show Ripley why she’s the face of the division. She respects Asuka but doesn’t like her, and will remind Asuka how much she dislikes her tonight, and prove why she is The Queen and why… the music interrupts and out comes Asuka to a pop. Asuka enters the ring but the music immediately interrupts as Ripley makes her way out to the stage with a mic. Flair asks if they’re going to gang up on her. She wants Ripely to have a seat at ringside to take notes on how great Flair is. Ripley says she’s actually going to take Flair up on that offer, but knowing Asuka, she pretty much knows Flair is going to get beat.

Flair talks down to Asuka and they have some words. Flair won’t let her speak. Asuka yells at her to shut up again, and says tonight she will beat Flair… bitch! The crowd pops for Asuka as she drops the mic. A shocked Flair looks on. Asuka exits the ring as Ripley watches from the stage, smiling.

– Randy Orton is backstage walking when Riddle flies past him on the scooter. Orton is seething. Still to come, Riddle vs. Orton. Back to commercial.

