Kylie Rae vs. Thunder Rosa match postponed, Lawler vs. Big Cass announced

– The highly anticipated match between Kylie Rae and Thunder Rosa has been delayed until August, Warrior Wrestling has announced.

The match was originally due to take place on June 5, but the match has been rescheduled as a result of Rosa’s ongoing NWA commitments.

Those looking forward to Rae’s return to the ring can still be excited though, as she will still be wrestling on the June 5 show, just not against Rosa. No new opponent has been announced.

– Jerry Lawler vs. Big Cass headlines USA Championship Wrestling on May 8 in Jackson Tennessee