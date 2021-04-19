Kurt Angle Reacts To WWE Releasing Samoa Joe

During a recent episode of the Kurt Angle Show.

Angle was asked if he thought his matches with Samoa Joe were the best matches from his run with TNA, and that’s when he noted that he was surprised by Joe’s release.

“Without a doubt, him or AJ Styles. Samoa Joe was a lot more physical. We had a more physical type of match. AJ was more athletic. Joe was a very intense individual and I’m surprised they released him.

Especially with Bobby Lashley right now, they need some guys to go up against Bobby and I thought Samoa Joe would be a great person to represent that spot, but unfortunately, they did let him go and I’m not sure why.”