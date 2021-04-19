Kalisto shares his new post-WWE wrestling name

The recently released Kalisto unveiled his new post-WWE name of Fuego Del Sol.

The 34-year-old from Chicago wrote in a tweet that he was about to blow up all our favorite independent promotions…”if I’m not locked down somewhere else first!”

Kalisto had worked for WWE since 2013. Despite winning the NXT Tag Team titles with Sin Cara and then the Cruiserweight and United States titles on the main roster, he was rarely used outside the Lucha House Party over the past few years.

His official website at SamurayDelSol.com has a countdown to when his no-compete clause expires, currently with 85 days to go.