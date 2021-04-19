Jim Ross to Appear on Impact Wrestling’s “This is Rebellion” Special

Apr 19, 2021 - by James Walsh

Jim Ross is set to appear on Impact Wrestling’s special previewing next weekend’s Impact Rebellion. Imact released the following promo for the special preview of the PPV, which airs Tuesday at 9 PM ET/PT on AXS TV.

The promo features Ross discussing the Rich Swann vs. Kenny Omega title vs. title match along with promos by both men and footage from their feud:

