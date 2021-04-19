Final viewership/ratings for Friday’s WWE Smackdown

Friday’s live post-WrestleMania 37 edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring fallout from WrestleMania 37 for the blue brand, drew an average of 2.119 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 1.997 million viewers. This number is down from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.250 million viewers for the go-home show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.56 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.67 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.29 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week’s SmackDown drew a 0.61 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.73 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.37 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown tied at #3 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, with 20/20, behind the 0.69 that Shark Tank drew and the 0.59 that Blue Bloods drew. SmackDown ranked #4 in the 18-34 demo this week, behind the 0.43 rating that Shark Tank drew, the 0.33 for Blue Bloods, and the 0.31 for 20/20 and Magnum PI. The show ranked #6 in the 25-54 demo, behind Blue Bloods’ 0.93 rating, Shark Tank’s 0.91 rating, Magnum PI’s 0.85 rating, 20/20’s 0.80 rating, and MacGyver’s 0.70 rating. SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 6.825 million viewers.

The NBA game between the Knicks and the Mavericks on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic, drawing 1.171 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in cable viewership with 2.838 million viewers, ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.24 rating in the key demo.

Below is our 2021 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 2.013 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s episode)

January 8 Episode: 2.120 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 2.262 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 2.383 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 2.304 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 2.257 million viewers with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 12 Episode: 1.990 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 2.217 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 2.145 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 5 Episode: 2.252 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 12 Episode: 2.171 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 19 Episode: 2.093 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 26 Episode: 2.191 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

April 2 Episode: 2.137 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 9 Episode: 2.250 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 16 Episode: 2.119 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 23 Episode:

2020 Total: 113.372 million viewers

2020 Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode