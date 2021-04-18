WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures debuts tonight on A&E

Immediately airing following Biography on A&E, WWE will debut another brand-new series on the network titled WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures.

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures is hosted by Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque and the duo launch hunts for some of WWE’s most iconic missing memorabilia including Kane’s original mask, Ric Flair’s Butterfly Robe, Andy Kaufman’s neckbrace, Andre The Giant’s passport and more.

In order to find these quintessential relics, the team will join forces with WWE Legends including Undertaker, Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Booker T and more to bring these items home to the WWE Archives. Tonight’s debut episode will feature the Hardcore Legend Mick Foley as he and AJ Francis go visit the home, actually a museum, of GWC – Greatest Wrestling Collector!