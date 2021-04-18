Notes on the Belair-Banks Wrestlemania scene, Riddle

– While speaking with Dan Mirade from Boston Wrestling MWF, John Cena Sr. gave his thoughts on the emotional scene between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37.

He said “I’m going right back to where the fault belongs: W-R-I-T-E-R-S. Who wrote that session for those young ladies to come in and start crying? Somebody had to write it. No, I don’t believe that [that the crying was real]. Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes [Banks and Belair were instructed to cry].”

– Recently on WWE’s The Bump, panelist Matt Camp informed R-Truth that Riddle was interested in linking up to go after new RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos.

R-Truth made sure to express his willingness to comply in his response, stating:

“Riddle me Truth, I am down with that! Y’all know I can still go.”