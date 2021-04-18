Notes on Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon

– Paul Heyman Guarantees Roman Reigns Will Be Champion at Wrestlemania 38.

Heyman said “We are gonna do everything that we can to top Season One. Because the main event, 50-something-odd weeks from right now, next year’s WrestleMania will feature the greatest box-office attraction in WWE history. The single-most dominant sports entertainer you’ve ever seen in your life. The Reigning, defending, undisputed, WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, then, now, and forever, including next year’s WrestleMania 38… Roman Reigns! I assure you, that’s not just a prediction, that is a Tribal Chief guaranteed spoiler.”

– What Vince McMahon hates the most

While speaking to the Bill Simmons Podcast, Stephanie McMahon revealed that her famous father hates sneezing. He has a very simple reason for hating sneezes, because he cannot control them.

“He hates sneezing because it’s involuntary, and he cannot control it. He hates sneezing. I think it’s really anyone [sneezing] but especially when it’s him.”