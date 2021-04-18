Notes on Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon

Apr 18, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Paul Heyman Guarantees Roman Reigns Will Be Champion at Wrestlemania 38.

Heyman said “We are gonna do everything that we can to top Season One. Because the main event, 50-something-odd weeks from right now, next year’s WrestleMania will feature the greatest box-office attraction in WWE history. The single-most dominant sports entertainer you’ve ever seen in your life. The Reigning, defending, undisputed, WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, then, now, and forever, including next year’s WrestleMania 38… Roman Reigns! I assure you, that’s not just a prediction, that is a Tribal Chief guaranteed spoiler.”

– What Vince McMahon hates the most

While speaking to the Bill Simmons Podcast, Stephanie McMahon revealed that her famous father hates sneezing. He has a very simple reason for hating sneezes, because he cannot control them.

“He hates sneezing because it’s involuntary, and he cannot control it. He hates sneezing. I think it’s really anyone [sneezing] but especially when it’s him.”

