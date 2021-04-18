Mark Henry on What Wrestling Fans Can Expect From SWE, Working With WWE in the Future

While speaking to The Wrestling Inc. Daily, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed plans for the indie wrestling promotion SWE and what fans can expect from the promotion. Henry was recently announced as part of the management team for the company. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Mark Henry on a future relationship between SWE & WWE: “You know, I could see that happening down the road, if the WWE agrees to that. There’s all sort of value in that [for SWE]. But I don’t know if SWE is ready right now. They need to build themselves up first, and that’s what I’m here for. I’m helping them build themselves up to be a more viable and valuable commodity, so that the WWE can go, ‘oh, I like what they’re doing over there.’ Until that time comes, I think it’s best to stand alone – until they can garner that kind of attention.”

Henry on SWE trying to break away from usual indie “flipping and flying” style: “We’re on FITE now as well, producing content that people will pay to see. Because a lot of independent wrestling is high spots and flipping and flying. But, I love watching movies. The hardest thing about the pandemic is not being able to go to the movies and eat popcorn with my kids. When I go to a movie, and there’s holes in the story, and you look at something and go, ‘Oh, that’ll never happen. That’s stupid.’ SWE won’t be doing that.”

Henry on what fans can expect from SWE: “When you buy an SWE show, expect everything to line up, everything to be understood, nothing left to interpretation. And that’s what makes wrestling good, and that’s what will make SWE one of the top wrestling promotions in the next five years.”