Chelsea Green Accepting Bookings Following her WWE Release

Following WWE announcing her release last week, Chelsea Green posted a message on her Twitter yesterday that she’s now accepting bookings, along with a business email address. You can issue her announcement below.

Additionally, Chelsea Green posted another tweet today, showing an image of her with the Impact Knockouts title from her days with her “hot mess” character. She wrote in the caption, “This b!tch was crazZzy.”

As noted earlier, the 10 Superstars who were released from WWE last week all have non-compete clauses that are slated to expire on July 14. So, we likely won’t see them anywhere else for 90 days from the date they were cut (April 15).