A&E Biography specials on WWE Legends start tonight at 8PM ET

The WWE and A&E partnership begins tonight with Biography: Stone Cold Steve Austin airing at 8PM ET.

Biography will feature eight original two-hour documentaries produced under the award-winning Biography banner showcasing the stories behind some of the most memorable WWE Superstars of all time. The subject tonight is former WWE champion and one of the most popular WWE Superstars ever – Steve Austin.

Other Biography episodes which will air will tackle “Macho Man” Randy Savage, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Mick Foley and Ultimate Warrior.

The new specials are helmed by some of the industry’s top directors and storytellers to chronicle the success of these WWE Legends and their lasting mark on both sports entertainment and popular culture.