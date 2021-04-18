12-Year-Old Wrestler Trained By Io Shirai’s Sister Makes Professional Wrestling Debut

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

12-year-old wrestler Budou had her first exhibition match in front of an audience as she faced 18-year-old Suzu Suzuki at an Ice Ribbon 1107 event.

Budou, who has been training under NXT wrestler Io Shirai’s sister Mio, was in tears even before the match began and had to be consoled by Mio who was also the referee in the match. But she was able to work through the match and earn a time-limit draw.

You can watch a clip of the match here: