WWE targeting SummerSlam to have live fans in attendance

Just Barrasso of Sports Illustrated is reporting that WWE is targeting SummerSlam as the next show to be performed in front of a live crowd.

Last year’s SummerSlam took place at the WWE ThunderDome inside Amway Center and featured the return of Roman Reigns. There is no date yet for SummerSlam but WWE’s contract with The Yuengling Center runs till August 3, which is a few weeks before SummerSlam usually takes place.

WWE is looking into resuming touring full time in the second half of 2021 and WWE President Nick Khan confirmed that there will be no more one-off shows in front of fans until then, suggesting that SummerSlam might be the starting point.

The company successfully held WrestleMania in front of just over 25,000 fans on two consecutive nights, their first show in front of fans since March 9, 2020.