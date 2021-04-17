Triple H congratulates Pat McAfee after Smackdown

Triple H took to Twitter after last night’s WWE SmackDown and congratulated Pat McAfee on his first night working the commentary table with Michael Cole.

“A man of many talents and a drive to make anything possible, congratulations to @PatMcAfeeShow for his first night on #Smackdown commentary! #FirstDayOnTheJob #PatsUpToSomethin,” he wrote.

McAfee responded and thanked Triple H for the opportunity.

He wrote, “Thanks for the opportunity boss man [shout emoji x 2] [fist emoji x 2]”

You can see their tweets below: