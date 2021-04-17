Notes on Samoa Joe, Trish Stratus, and Billie Kay

– In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Trish Stratus spoke about how great stories can be told through intergender interactions, noting that it can help develop characters.

She said: “I’m a huge fan of it. I feel that’s a big part of me getting over as a character; fans getting able to see the females and males integrated together. To me, it wasn’t male and female, it was ‘this character’ and ‘this character’ being able to mix it up. We had a huge roster of amazing characters so when you can mix it up, it’s really cool. There’s great storytelling that can happen when you have a big man and the girl. There were so many priceless spots. It’s cinematic gold, can tell a great story, and can develop characters and storylines.“

– According to Fightful Select, Samoa Joe expressed a desire to return to the ring. At the time of his release from the company he was still not cleared to compete.

– Billie Kay’s release didn’t came as a surprise to many backstage as WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn “didn’t get” Billie Kay and had verbalized that he thought she had a ceiling as to how far she could go in the company.