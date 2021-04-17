Notes on Rhea Ripley and Davey Boy Smith Jr.

– In a post on her live Instagram (via Daily Wrestling News), Rhea Ripley called out a fan who left a racist comment about her boyfriend in the comments of another post about her.

She wrote in response: “This. This is not okay,” Ripley posted, as seen below. “If you ever speak like this and I see it, you WILL be blocked. I will not hide names either. You deserve all the hate.

Davey Boy Smith Jr is still talking to WWE.

He hasn’t signed anything with the company at this point, but the two sides are engaged in “serious discussions.”

