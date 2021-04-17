Notes on Rhea Ripley and Davey Boy Smith Jr.

– In a post on her live Instagram (via Daily Wrestling News), Rhea Ripley called out a fan who left a racist comment about her boyfriend in the comments of another post about her.

She wrote in response: “This. This is not okay,” Ripley posted, as seen below. “If you ever speak like this and I see it, you WILL be blocked. I will not hide names either. You deserve all the hate.

– Davey Boy Smith Jr is still talking to WWE.

He hasn’t signed anything with the company at this point, but the two sides are engaged in “serious discussions.”