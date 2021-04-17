News on the Sasha Banks-Bianca Belair feud

The feud with Sasha Banks and new SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will continue.

The main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One saw Belair capture the title by defeating Banks. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reports that within WWE there was universal praise for the work of Banks and Belair in their WrestleMania match.

It was also said that internally, Banks and Belair is the single biggest narrative in WWE right now, with the work of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns a close second.

Tonight’s post-WrestleMania 37 edition of SmackDown saw Belair celebrate her title win with The Street Profits. Banks was then interviewed backstage and was seething over the mark on her body that was left from the hair strike at WrestleMania. Banks, too angry to speak, stormed off as if she was going to confront Belair, but that never happened.

It was noted by Barrasso before SmackDown that Banks was scheduled to confront Belair on tonight’s show. It’s possible that they pushed that segment back to next week to allow Belair time to celebrate this week. Barrasso noted after the show that he was told to expect more of a confrontation between Banks and Belair.

Tonight’s SmackDown also featured a backstage segment with Bayley where she said she will be challenging Belair for the title soon.

Stay tuned for more on the chase for the SmackDown Women's Title.

