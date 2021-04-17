Backstage Rumor on WWE Being Short-Handed for This Week’s Raw

According to a report by Fightful Select, WWE was reportedly dealing with being short-handed for the post-WrestleMania edition of Raw. The show is said to have not have gone as planned for WWE due to talents being either banged up or not cleared to work for what’s usually seen as one of the biggest Raw shows of the year.

For example, Riddle appeared on the show the night after losing the WWE United States title clean to Sheamus, who did not appear on Raw. Instead, Sheamus only appeared on Raw talk. WWE sources claimed that Riddle was not originally booked to face Lashley on Raw last Monday.

Additionally, other issues that caused Raw to be short-handed this week were more wrestlers “than normal” being banged up or not being medically cleared to work the night after WrestleMania 37. Also, approximately two wrestlers were off the show for precautionary measures due to COVID-19 symptoms. WWE sources also said that Raw was just more short-handed in general.

Other talents who were MIA from Raw this week were new Raw tag team champions AJ Styles and Omos. However, Charlotte Flair and The Viking Raiders did return to Raw and appear on Monday’s USA Network broadcast.