4/16/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

The post-Mania Smackdown on FOX pulled in 1,996,000 viewers in the overnight ratings, down 83,000 viewers from last week’s overnight. Last week, the show was adjusted upwards to 2,250,000 viewers when the final number came in on Monday.

The first hour of Smackdown did 2,001,000 viewers and then dropped to 1,992,000 viewers in the second hour. The show was second in 18-34 and 18-49 with 0.3 and 0.5 ratings and fourth in 25-54 with 0.6.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

