Wipeout Featuring John Cena Sees Ratings Drop in Week 3 Falling Below AEW Dynamite

John Cena’s Wipeout on CBS had an expected drop in week three, down a touch in ratings and viewership. Thursday night’s episode of the TBS competition show brought in a 0.27 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 861,000 viewers, down 10% and 3% from last week’s 0.3 demo rating and 892,000 viewers.

Those numbers are series lows for the show, which is expected considering it’s in just its third week when shows are still boiling down to their core audiences and shedding those giving the show a quick look out of curiosity. The show ranked #4 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily behind the NBA game on TNT (0.39 demo rating/1.141 million viewers), No Demo Reno on HGTV (0.3 demo rating/1.421 million) and MTV’s Floribama Shore (0.27/512,000).