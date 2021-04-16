Wesley Blake comments on WWE departure

Wesley Blake took to Twitter this evening and issued a brief statement on his WWE departure.

As we’ve noted, WWE made budget cuts on Thursday and released Blake and 9 other Superstars – Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Mojo Rawley, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Billie Kay, Kalisto and Bo Dallas. Blake broke his silence this evening and looked ahead to the future.

“One door closes, another opens. Thank you to all who have help me along the way. Much love [heart emoji] [folded hands emoji],” Blake wrote, attaching a GIF of rocker Zakk Wylde giving thanks.

Blake had been with WWE since June 2013. He last competed in a Fatal 4 Way at the Money In the Bank 2020 pay-per-view, but was briefly brought to SmackDown in December of last year for a quick program with King Baron Corbin.

All wrestlers released on Thursday are under a standard 90-day non-compete clause with WWE and are not free to sign with other promotions until Wednesday, July 14.

