Updated card for the Impact Rebellion PPV

Three new matches have been announced for the upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view from Impact Wrestling.

It was announced on last night’s Impact that Sami Callihan will face Trey Miguel in a Last Man Standing match.

It was also announced that Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz will defend their Knockouts Tag Team Titles against Jordynne Grace and a mystery partner.

Finally, a big eight-man tag team match has been announced with James Storm, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin and Willie Mack vs. Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering, Rhino, Deaner).

The Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, April 25 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. Below is the current card:

Title vs. Title Match

Impact World Champion Rich Swann vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

Mauro Ranallo will be on guest commentary.

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows vs. David Finlay and Juice Robinson (c)

Knockouts Title Match

Tenille Dashwood vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Triple Threat for the X Division Title

TJP vs. Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin (c)

Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

Jordynne Grace and a mystery partner vs. Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Trey Miguel vs. Sami Callihan

Brian Myers vs. Matt Cardona

Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering, Rhino, Deaner) vs. James Storm, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin and Willie Mack