Peyton Royce talks WWE departure

Peyton Royce took to Twitter this morning and issued a statement on her WWE departure.

As we’ve noted, WWE made budget cuts on Thursday and released Peyton and 9 other Superstars – Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Mojo Rawley, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Wesley Blake, Billie Kay, Kalisto and Bo Dallas. Royce broke her silence today and gave thanks to several people.

Royce thanked Triple H and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, the fans, and her co-workers.

“Although my heart is in need of some repairs I must send out some thanks,” Royce wrote. “To Mr McMahon & HHH for allowing me the opportunity to work for you. I have loved every moment of it & I will cherish my memories at WWE for the rest of my life. Some of my wildest dreams came true under your roof. I cannot thank my wonderful fans enough. You all fuel my passion & my soul. I’ll never be able to thank you enough for your love through the years. I wouldn’t have had these opportunities without you!

“To all the women & men I have shared the ring & locker room with these past 6 years, thank you! All of your texts these past 24 hours have meant the world to me. I will miss your great minds, our memories but mostly our friendship. I’m so grateful to have met you all. You’ve made me a better person. My hope is that I have made my country, my family & friends back home proud. If so, I feel success in that. Without their support of me chasing my dreams since I was merely 10 years old, I couldn’t have done it.”

Royce also thanked her husband, AEW star Shawn Spears. Royce ended her statement by looking forward to the future, noting that this chapter of her life has finished, but she knows she’s not done yet.

“My husband has been my absolute rock & my guidance through my whole journey here,” Royce said of Spears. “I am so lucky to have his love & support. Baba, thank you for believing in me/ my vision, for supporting my crazy ideas & always making me feel like I can accomplish anything my mind desires. You make my life whole.

“This chapter of my life has finished but I know in my heart I’m not done just yet. This really is just the beginning & I’m excited to get to work on the future [heart emoji]”

All wrestlers released on Thursday are under a standard 90-day non-compete clause with WWE and are not free to sign with other promotions until Wednesday, July 14.

