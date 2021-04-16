Real Name: Patrick Justin McAfee

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 233 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 2, 1987

Hometown: Plum, Pennsylvania

Pro Debut: 2020

Trained By: Rip Rogers

Finishing Move:

Biography

– McAfee was a punter in the NCAA & NFL. He played for the West Virginia Mountaineers & the Indianapolis Colts.

– March 22, 2009, McAfee defeated The War Pig at a IWA East Coast event.

– 2016, McAfee joined Barstool Sports, where he was able to host the Pat McAfee Show on SiriusXM.

– February 2, 2017, McAfee had retired from football after his recent knee operation (his 3rd in 4 seasons). He had played in the NFL for 8 seasons.

– November 24, 2018, McAfee made his college football broadcasting debut as Baylor took on Texas Tech.

– December, MacAfee had signed a multi-year contract with the WWE. He would begin being a pre-show analyst for the NXT Takeover events.

– December 30th, McAfee made his NFL broadcasting debut at the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game.

– July 29, 2019, it was announced that McAfee would begin hosting Thursday Night Football as a ESPN analyst. He was also make appearances on College Gameday.

– September 9th, McAfee started up a whole new Pat McAfee Show & began airing it on Westwood One & DAZN.

– 2020, McAfee was a sideline reporter for the XFL.

– August 22st, McAfee lost to Adam Cole at NXT Takeover XXX.