Pat McAfee
Real Name: Patrick Justin McAfee
Height: 6’1″
Weight: 233 lbs.
Date of Birth: May 2, 1987
Hometown: Plum, Pennsylvania
Pro Debut: 2020
Trained By: Rip Rogers
Finishing Move:
Biography
– McAfee was a punter in the NCAA & NFL. He played for the West Virginia Mountaineers & the Indianapolis Colts.
– March 22, 2009, McAfee defeated The War Pig at a IWA East Coast event.
– 2016, McAfee joined Barstool Sports, where he was able to host the Pat McAfee Show on SiriusXM.
– February 2, 2017, McAfee had retired from football after his recent knee operation (his 3rd in 4 seasons). He had played in the NFL for 8 seasons.
– November 24, 2018, McAfee made his college football broadcasting debut as Baylor took on Texas Tech.
– December, MacAfee had signed a multi-year contract with the WWE. He would begin being a pre-show analyst for the NXT Takeover events.
– December 30th, McAfee made his NFL broadcasting debut at the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game.
– July 29, 2019, it was announced that McAfee would begin hosting Thursday Night Football as a ESPN analyst. He was also make appearances on College Gameday.
– September 9th, McAfee started up a whole new Pat McAfee Show & began airing it on Westwood One & DAZN.
– 2020, McAfee was a sideline reporter for the XFL.
– August 22st, McAfee lost to Adam Cole at NXT Takeover XXX.