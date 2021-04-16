Pat McAfee now on the WWE Smackdown commentary team

Pat McAfee has joined the WWE SmackDown announce team.

WWE and McAfee just announced that the former NFL star turned podcaster, who recently had a strong run in WWE NXT, will join the SmackDown commentary team beginning tonight with the post-WrestleMania 37 episode.

McAfee and Michael Cole will make up the new SmackDown announce team. This change comes after Corey Graves was sent to RAW this week, to work with Byron Saxton and newcomer Adnan Virk.

“For as long as I can remember WWE has been a company that I have admired, both for its incredible staying power of creating riveting entertainment and for its ability to connect people all over the globe,” McAfee said in a press release. “I’ve been fortunate to try a lot of cool professions but working for WWE was the one I looked forward to most. I am incredibly honored and grateful for the chance to give back to the business that has given me and many others so much and having the opportunity to sit at the same table that legends have graced is truly a dream come true. Now let’s go get it.”