Notes on Mauro Ranallo and Impact

Mauro Ranallo working the Impact Rebellion pay-per-view is reportedly a one-off, at least for now.

Impact announced on Thursday that the former WWE and MMA announcer will join the Rebellion commentary team on April 25 to call the Title vs. Title match between Impact World Champion Rich Swann and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Mauro is only coming in to Impact for this pay-per-view, at least as of Thursday evening. However, the door could be open for more work down the line. The gig came together over the last several weeks with the idea of Mauro adding to the grandeur of the Title vs. Title main event.

Mauro was at the Impact studios on Wednesday night, doing voice-over work for the “5 Ways To Win” videos for Omega and Swann, which you can watch below. Mauro also did voice-over work for the “This Is Rebellion” special that will air on AXS TV next Tuesday night.

“Swann vs Omega, champion vs champion, title vs title – this match represents everything I love about professional wrestling,” Ranallo said in a press release. “I have been fortunate to call these two superstar’s matches in the past and I’m very excited to be part of this historic encounter.”

Mauro and Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore go back a few decades after working together in Stampede Wrestling. It’s possible that this is the connection between Mauro and Impact.

“This once in a generation title vs. title showdown deserves to be called by the once in a generation play-by-play announcer,” D’Amore added in a press release. “I’ve known Mauro for over two decades. There are very few people in the world who are as passionate about or know their wrestling history as well as Mauro. This is an historic main event, the world champions of two major organizations putting everything on the line. I’m thrilled that April 25th, at Rebellion, fans will have Mauro’s legendary voice proving the soundtrack to history!”

This will be Mauro’s first pro wrestling work since leaving WWE in August 2020. He has continued to work for Showtime Boxing, and worked the Mike Tyson pay-per-view from Triller last year.

Stay tuned for more on Mauro and Impact. Below are the new “5 Ways To Win” videos Mauro did for Swann and Omega: