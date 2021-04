Nevaeh has finished up with Impact Wrestling following her loss to Havok. Nevaeh posted to Instagram and Twitter on Thursday after she lost to her former tag team partner on the Impact pre-show, writing:

Turns out, I was the weakest link. Thank you to @IMPACTWRESTLING, this last year was incredible for me. 💜 https://t.co/UgcqHQqsBf — Nevaeh (@nevaehOi4k) April 16, 2021