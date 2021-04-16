Logan Paul talks great experience at WrestleMania and getting the Stunner

During the latest IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul discussed his experience from last weekend at WrestleMania.

He mentioned that people were going up to him at the airport telling him that he “sold the sh*t” out of the Stunner. Paul said he didn’t sell, he got f*cked up and it was real. “These mutherf*ckers go so hard and are literally beating the sh*t out of their bodies,” Paul said, putting over the WWE Superstars.

“This is very real, it’s a skillset, I got to witness it firsthand,” he continued, adding that one day he will get his revenge on Kevin Owens. He joked saying that when Kevin shook his hand, he didn’t know he was going to get the Stunner and got him good. “He embarrassed me in front of 25,000 people,” he complained.

His brother Jake said that it was a dream come true just to watch him perform at WrestleMania. Logan said that after taking the Stunner and walking to the back, he was giggling the whole walk as he had the time of his life.

Logan also put over Bad Bunny and his match with Damien Priest against The Miz and Morrison. “Never seen anything like it. That was the best celebrity performance ever, he’s a star.”