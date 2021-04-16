LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– The post-WrestleMania 37 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package showing how WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained over Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by a newcomer to the announce team – Pat McAfee. Cole introduces McAfee, who says this is a dream come true.

– We go right to the ring and the boos start up as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns comes out with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. Reigns stops on the stage and raises the title as pyro goes off. Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Reigns smirks as he heads to the ring. He enters as the boos get louder. Reigns raises the title again in the middle of the ring as more pyro explodes. The music stops and a “you suck!” chant starts up. The boos get even louder as Heyman laughs. Reigns says they have put a lot of eyes on SmackDown, so for the new viewer, why don’t Paul tell him about the men he beat in the main event at WrestleMania? Heyman goes on with brief introductions for Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge, mentioning their accomplishments and how Reigns stacked them for a pin at WrestleMania. Heyman says it was more like a Handicap Match and not a Triple Threat in the main event of WrestleMania. Fans boo some more.

Reigns says he took a page from Heyman’s playbook. He called his shot on last week’s SmackDown when he said he was going to smash them and stack them. Reigns said and then he was acknowledged. He goes on and says WWE will probably never book him in a Triple Threat again because of how he embarrassed Bryan and Edge. Reigns says no one wants to face him, no one wants him to do that to them. These are Hall of Famers but he smashed them, stacked them, pinned them 1-2-3 and then the Hall of Famers acknowledged him in front of the world. If he’s doing it to men like that, who would want to step to him now? No one wants to put their reputation on the line, it’s not worth it, no one is on his level. Reigns says they fulfilled the obligation, they opened his show, SmackDown, so now Heyman can tell them to cut the check. Let’s go. They go to leave but the music interrupts and out comes Cesaro.

Cesaro enters the ring and Reigns gets in his face, all business now. Cesaro stares back and then looks at the title on Reigns’ shoulder. Cesaro walks over and grabs a mic as Reigns, Heyman and Uso exit the ring, not concerned with what Cesaro has to say. Fans boo Reigns and crew. They go all the way to the back now while Cesaro’s music is still playing. Cesaro was left hanging and doesn’t get the chance to speak on the mic as we go back to the announcers with Cesaro’s music still playing.

– Still to come, a look at the single most impressive moment in WWE history, which Cole doesn’t name. We go to commercial.

