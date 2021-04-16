Chris Jericho Talks AEW Making NXT/WWE “screaming And Yelling Away From Wednesdays Nights”

AEW star Chris Jericho was interviewed by Alfred Konuwa of Forbes to talk about the end of the Wednesday Night Wars. Jericho believes it was AEW sticking to their vision and not worrying about NXT that ultimately led to AEW Dynamite emerging victorious.

“We’ve never really worried about what NXT was doing,” said Jericho. “I know WWE NXT was watching our stuff during their show, but this was not a war that we were ever asking for. We were kind of thrust into it by proxy.

“The reason why we won it and won it so handily is we never worried about what anybody else was doing. We just worried about our own show. Of course we’re competitive. Yes, we wanted to beat NXT. We wanted to drive them screaming and yelling away from Wednesdays and we did that.”