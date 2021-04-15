WWE releases three more Superstars
Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce and Bo Dallas have also been released by WWE.
As noted earlier at this link, WWE released Mickie James, Billie Kay, Chelsea Green, Kalisto, Wesley Blake and Tucker. They have since released Joe, Royce and Dallas.
Joe last wrestled in February 2020 but had been doing RAW commentary while recovering from injuries. He was removed from the RAW team this past Monday when Corey Graves and newcomer Adnan Virk were brought on. He had been with WWE since May 2015.
Royce had been with WWE since April 2015. She last wrestled on the March 22 RAW, losing to Asuka.
Dallas had not wrestled since WWE Crown Jewel in October 2019 and there had been no explanation for his absence, but it was recently reported that he was preparing for life after wrestling by getting into real estate and living on the farm he shares with Liv Morgan. Dallas had been with WWE since 2008.
Below is WWE’s full announcement on the departures:
WWE has come to terms on the release of Billie Kay, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto and Wesley Blake as of today April 15, 2021.
We wish them the best in all of their future endeavors.
The rest, and Bo, I could see coming. Joe and Royce…I don’t like those.
Joe is one of the best wrestlers in the company so releasing him is pretty damn dumb. Any company he ends up in will be lucky to have him.
Samoa Joe is AEW Bound im calling it
I agree with Misterio. Peyton Royce has serious potential, she could easily be a huge star and had she been used correctly she would have been by now. I expect to see her in AEW in 90 days. As for Joe, he’s been in WWE for what, 4-5 years? They completely squandered that opportunity, no surprise.
Sucks they never pulled the trigger on Joe but his release doesn’t shock me. He’s on the north side of 40.
Royce stings because she was looking to be used more, and it seemed that way. But maybe its just coincidence, but Charlotte comes back, gets back in major storylines, and Royce, who wanted some action, got released.