WWE President Nick Khan discusses resuming live events and WrestleMania

WWE President Nick Khan said that fans should “stay tuned” for more in-person events but couldn’t share any plans for the moment.

Speaking to Variety, Khan said that once WWE hits the road, they’re going on the road full time and they’re not looking to do other one-offs like WrestleMania.

“Again, this was WrestleMania. And we felt it needed to be done for the fans. So look for news coming soon,” Khan said.

Khan credited the WWE staff for getting WrestleMania in front of fans and they knew that if it could be done in a safe way, they had to do it.

“We wanted to make sure that the fans and the people watching at home got the WWE experience that they’re used to on the biggest event that we have,” he added.

According to WWE, WrestleMania saw a record 1.1 billion video views across their various video and social media channels, marking a 14% increase year-over-year. WWE-related content also saw a record 115 million engagement on social media during the week of WrestleMania, a 102% increase, and boasted 71 Twitter trends alone between Saturday and Sunday night.

WWE merchandise also flew off the shelves from the WrestleMania Store and Raymond James Stadium with the highest per capita in WWE history.