Viewership for Miz & Mrs S2 E15, Young Rock S1 E8

– Episode 15 of season two of Miz & Mrs, titled Mike’s Man Cave, drew 705,000 viewers, up 154,000 viewers from the previous episode. The show did a healthy 0.26 in 18-49 and finished #12 in the top 50 cable chart.

– Episode eight of season one of Young Rock, titled My Baby Only Drinks the Good Stuff, did 2,779,000 viewers this week, up 149,000 viewers from last week’s show. Young Rock had 0.24 rating in 18-34, 0.58 in 18-49, and 0.91 in 25-54.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)