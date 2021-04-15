The Miz shows how he’s changed his physique this year

The Miz took to Instagram this week and revealed the physique change he’s been working on.

The RAW Superstar posted one photo from January 8,2021 and the other from April 11, 2021. He noted that he set out on a journey to get healthier and more ripped. He started at 220 pounds and is currently at 206 pounds.

You can see his full post below: