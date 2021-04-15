Natalya on Tyson Kidd producing WrestleMania matches

Natalya took to Instagram this week to praise her husband Tyson Kidd for the work he did during WrestleMania 37 Weekend.

Kidd works as a WWE Producer and produced the women’s division matches during Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania 37. It was recently reported that Kidd produced new SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defeating Sasha Banks, and new RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley defeating Asuka. It was also reported that Kidd worked with Pat Buck in producing the Tag Team Turmoil match won by Natalya and Tamina Snuka on Night One, and then their loss to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on Night Two.

Natalya noted that more than 25 hours of practice was put into producing the bouts, in addition to several hours in the ring.

“I don’t want to put @tjwilson711 on the spot— i just want to thank him for the most incredible work he did this weekend with every single women’s match at WrestleMania 37. Over 25 hours of practice (on top of many hours in our ring), I’m really so proud of the dedication that TJ has to helping others,” she wrote.

