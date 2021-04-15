Mike Bennett tweets on today’s WWE releases

Full list of WWE releases so far:

Samoa Joe

Billie Kay

Peyton Royce

Mickie James

Chelsea Green

Tucker

Kalisto

Bo Dallas

Wesley Blake

To all my friends today. It’s scary at first, but you are all unbelievably talented and you will all accomplish amazing things. You have just been delivered the biggest blessing in disguise….Freedom. Go out there and kill it. See you guys soon 🙏🏻❤️

— Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) April 15, 2021