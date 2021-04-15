Mike Bennett tweets on today’s WWE releases

Apr 15, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Full list of WWE releases so far:

Samoa Joe
Billie Kay
Peyton Royce
Mickie James
Chelsea Green
Tucker
Kalisto
Bo Dallas
Wesley Blake

It was confirmed earlier today, that Mike and his wife Maria Kanellis had officially signed with Ring of Honor.






Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Francine

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal