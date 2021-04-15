Mike Bennett tweets on today’s WWE releases
Full list of WWE releases so far:
Samoa Joe
Billie Kay
Peyton Royce
Mickie James
Chelsea Green
Tucker
Kalisto
Bo Dallas
Wesley Blake
To all my friends today. It’s scary at first, but you are all unbelievably talented and you will all accomplish amazing things. You have just been delivered the biggest blessing in disguise….Freedom. Go out there and kill it. See you guys soon 🙏🏻❤️
— Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) April 15, 2021
It was confirmed earlier today, that Mike and his wife Maria Kanellis had officially signed with Ring of Honor.