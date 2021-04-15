Mickie James and Chelsea Green react to their WWE releases
Grateful for the memories. Grateful for the locker room. Grateful for the fans. Grateful for these little keys to my golden handcuffs. You can never expected others vision of you to be big as your own dreams. Thank you @VinceMcMahon #AlwaysBlessedAndGrateful
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 15, 2021
Welcome back, it’s been a while. 💄 pic.twitter.com/AsAuhy6RdL
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 15, 2021
Full list of WWE releases so far:
Samoa Joe
Billie Kay
Peyton Royce
Mickie James
Chelsea Green
Tucker
Kalisto
Bo Dallas
Wesley Blake
I would love to see Mickie in the NWA. As for Chelsea, I’m thinking she’ll return to Impact.