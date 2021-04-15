Mickie James and Chelsea Green react to their WWE releases

Apr 15, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Full list of WWE releases so far:

Samoa Joe
Billie Kay
Peyton Royce
Mickie James
Chelsea Green
Tucker
Kalisto
Bo Dallas
Wesley Blake

One Response

  1. James says:
    April 15, 2021 at 4:24 pm

    I would love to see Mickie in the NWA. As for Chelsea, I’m thinking she’ll return to Impact.

