Impact Wrestling Report 4/15/21

Karl immediately goes after Steve before Steve gets several early two counts off of roll ups before Karl opts to regroup with Doc at ringside as we go to commercial.

We come back from the break to Steve in control as he hits a basement flatliner for two before Doc distracts him and Karl sets Steve on the top turnbuckle before Steve locks in the Upside-down. Karl then comes back with a huge spine buster off of the distraction by Doc for the pin and the win.

Winner: Karl Anderson defeats Crazzy Steve via pinfall.

– Ace and Fulton show up at Swinger’s Place before Petey Williams shows up and recreates the infamous math promo Scott Steiner did with the chain mail on his head and sirens blaring in the background.

– We go to the ring to Eddie Edwards and Willie Mack in the ring who says that they’re seeking revenge for Violent By Design attacking Tommy Dreamer VBD come out onto the stage before EY gets on the mic and says that he’s not a liar and that he approves of what happened to Tommy, but they didn’t attack Tommy. VBD surround the ring before James Storm and Chris Sabin come out and even the odds before the eight men brawl and James and company clear the ring. James then challenges VBD to a match at Rebellion on behalf of himself, Chris, Eddie, and Willie Mack.

– We get a graphic for the retirement ceremony for Jazz up next.

– Backstage Deonna Purrazzo talks to Susan before Scott D’Amore shows up and says that they aren’t allowed to go to the ring for Jazz’s retirement ceremony as we go to commercial.

– We come back from the break to the debut of All About Me, Tenille Dashwood’s new talk show where Tenille is always the guest and a guest hosts to interview her.

– Jazz comes out to the ring accompanied by Jordynne Grace before she gets on the mic and talks about how she came to IMPACT to become Knockouts champion, but failed to at Hardcore Justice. Jazz then talks about teaming together with Jordynne before they’re interrupted by the Knockouts Tag Team champions Fire N’ Flava before Scott makes a match between the four women.

Match 3. Jazz & Jordynne Grace vs Fire N’ Flava

Jordynne immediately takes control of Tasha in the corner before hitting a Vader bomb for an early near fall that Kiera breaks up before Jazz comes in and rocks Kiera with jabs. Jazz then drops Kiera with a right hand before hitting a falcon arrow for the pin and the win.

Winner: Jordynne Grace and Jazz defeat Fire N’ Flava via pinfall.

– After the match Jazz gets on the mic and officially retires before the roster comes out and clap for her including Tommy Dreamer and Gail Kim.

– Backstage Scott argues with FNF before making a title match between the champs and Jordynne and Jazz before Jazz shows up and says that she’s done. Jazz then says that she’s got the right partner for Jordynne before Scott leaves and Jazz and Jordynne leave together.

Thank you to Fiteful.com for helping with our technical diffulties. We are back on.

Pick Your Poison Match

Match 4. Brian Myers vs Jake Something

Jake manhadles Brian to start the match. Matt Cordona looks on from the ramp. Something takes a kick to the midsection, but hits two double axehandles on the ropes and a running shoulder, that send Myers to the outside. Jake chases after, Myers catches him coming back in the ring with a roster cut. (Clothesline) He gets the 3 count.

Winner.. Brian Myers

Myers grabs the mic and says it is hard to see with a mask. Just then Sami Callahan jumps Matt from behind. After taking Cordona out, we go to break.

Part two the Pick your Poison Match… Match 5. Matt Cordona VS Sami Callahan.

Sami has the upper hand as we begin. He hits a short arm clothesline for a quick pin attempt, but Matt fights it off and gains the advantage with punches and a knee to the jaw in the corner. The fight spills outside and the two scratch each others eyes. Sami hurts his hands smacking the corner post and Matt hits a Russian Leg Sweep into the barricade. Back in the ring, Cordona goes for a splash, Sami ducks and Matt lands on the arena floor. Sami follows him out and goes for a suplex, but Matt blocks it. Sami then bites him. They begin trading blows until Matt sends Sami back into the barricade. Matt hits a few punches, but Sami hits a snap t-bone suplex on the floor as we go to break.

Matt hits a reverse DDT as we return. He then misses Radio Silence. Sami goes for a piledriver, but Matt blocks it. Sami tries for another piledriver, but Matt punches his way out. He climbs Sami in the corner and rannas him. Sami hits a thumb in the eye and a package piledriver. The ref missed the eye poke. He gets the pin.

Winner. Sami Callahan

Sami grabs the mic. He stares at his long fingernail. He then yells out WO WO WO. He then calls out Trey Miguel.