Another WWE release
WWE has come to terms on the release of Mojo Rawley.
We wish him the best in all of his future endeavors.https://t.co/q0SnBSLBrY pic.twitter.com/I1SYPPY9Zc
— WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021
WWE talent released earlier in the day….
Samoa Joe
Billie Kay
Peyton Royce
Mickie James
Chelsea Green
Tucker
Kalisto
Bo Dallas
Wesley Blake
This news gets me hype
That is honestly surprising…….. they’ve also seen to have such a boner for him.
I don’t know why people are sh*tting on this guy. Where on some sites people are saying nobody cares or good riddance, what’s wrong with you people. Just because a guy you don’t like just got released doesn’t mean you got to start cr^apping on him. A man just lost his job. Why kick him while he is down? You people make me sick that are saying this.