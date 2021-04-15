Another WWE release

Apr 15, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE talent released earlier in the day….

Samoa Joe
Billie Kay
Peyton Royce
Mickie James
Chelsea Green
Tucker
Kalisto
Bo Dallas
Wesley Blake

3 Responses

  1. Taxx W. Hoodchicken says:
    April 15, 2021 at 7:45 pm

    This news gets me hype

  2. Rob Dam Van! Shirt Typo! says:
    April 15, 2021 at 8:32 pm

    That is honestly surprising…….. they’ve also seen to have such a boner for him.

  3. John says:
    April 15, 2021 at 8:48 pm

    I don’t know why people are sh*tting on this guy. Where on some sites people are saying nobody cares or good riddance, what’s wrong with you people. Just because a guy you don’t like just got released doesn’t mean you got to start cr^apping on him. A man just lost his job. Why kick him while he is down? You people make me sick that are saying this.

