Aleister Black returning soon?

WWE is reportedly preparing for the return of Aleister Black.

The company began filming vignettes for Black’s return this week, according to PWInsider. There is no word on when the vignettes will begin airing, but it should be soon.

The vignettes are said to be loosely based on Black’s childhood, which indicates he may be in for a bit of a slight gimmick change.

Black has not wrestled since losing the No DQ match to Kevin Owens on the October 12, 2020 RAW show. He was drafted to SmackDown that same night but has not been seen since.

