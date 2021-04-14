Triple H and others on Kushida’s NXT Cruiserweight Championship win

Triple H took to Twitter this morning to congratulate new WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida.

As noted, last night’s NXT show saw Kushida capture the title by defeating Santos Escobar in an Open Challenge match, just days after Escobar defeated Jordan Devlin in a “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Ladder Match to unify the titles and become the Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion. Triple H said the cruiserweight division runs on Kushida’s time now.

“Success is about finding the right time to seize an opportunity. Last night, @KUSHIDA_0904 did just that. The #WWENXT Cruiserweight division runs on HIS time now. #AndNew,” TripleH wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels also congratulated Kushida, responding to a NXT tweet that asked if this was real life.

“It sure is. ANYTHING can happen in #WWENXT… ESPECIALLY on Tuesday nights [smiling face with cold sweat emoji] Congratulations to the new Cruiserweight Champion, @KUSHIDA_0904!,” Michaels wrote.

Kushida tweeted on the big win and thanked Escobar.

“WHAT A MOMENT! Thanks NXT universe. Muchas gracias @EscobarWWE,” he wrote.

Escobar tweeted two warnings to Kushida.

“Tonight is your night… Champ. [fist emoji] [skull & crossbones emoji] [Mexico flag emoji],” he wrote in response to Kushida thanking him.

He also wrote, “You better grow eyes on the back of your head @KUSHIDA_0904 San… #TheEmperorOfLuchaLibre @WWENXT belongs to me… so good luck from now on. #WWENXT”

Escobar also re-tweeted the photos of Triple H and Kushida, and added, “Allow me to save this tweet…”

Kushida also spoke to McKenzie Mitchell after the show, as seen in the video below. He said it’s been a hard two years but he finally did it and this was a special day for him. He also dismissed Jordan Devlin’s backstage comments, saying Devlin is not the best because he is the best. Kushida ended the interview by thanking the NXT Universe.

