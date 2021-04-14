New statement from Ivelisse on her AEW departure, comments on Thunder Rosa

As noted earlier, Ivelisse Vélez took to Twitter today and announced that she is no longer with AEW.

“History repeats itself unfortunately. I speak up about mistreatment and get let go. Thats life,” wrote Ivelisse, who had been with AEW regularly since July 2020, signed to some sort of per-event deal but reportedly not a full-time contract.

In an update, word is that AEW wrestlers were aware of Ivelisse’s pending departure as far back as mid-March. Fightful Select received the following statement from Ivelisse after her Twitter announcement, revealing that the mistreatment came from a coach in the company. She also spoke out about Thunder Rosa allegedly slandering her name:

“I spoke up about mistreatment from a Coach, even to other women too, there were witnesses and I was the one suspended and left in limbo and just now let go, and nothing has been done at all the entire time about (Thunder Rosa) slandering my name the entire time in AEW and doing everything to sabotage my position there, I kept quiet, (Thunder Rosa) also has a history of getting involved with officials in order to get ahead which there was a lawsuit and everything in (Lucha Underground).”

Ivelisse spoke more about Rosa in a few tweets this afternoon.

“Nope, it was her being unprofessional, she had done the same thing in LU as well, and was unprofessional hurting my tag partner s jaw the next match and slandering my name the entire time at aew [thumbs up emoji],” she wrote in response to fans arguing about her issues backstage and with Rosa.

Another fan commented that Ivelisse seems to have similar problems at every promotion she works for, advising her to look in the mirror at some point.

She responded, “Nope I dont, only major companies plagued by politics”

Another fan suggested she make a statement so word of mouth and rumors won’t take over the truth.

She responded, “Too mentally drained to deal with it all, and statement or no statement no one has a right ro slander about people or situations they know nothing about”

We noted back on April 2 that Ivelisse was not being booked by AEW due to an issue with the veteran talent and “a few” AEW coaches. That report came as she deleted a tweet to a fan where she said, “If only I could speak,” in response to a question on why she hadn’t been appearing on AEW TV.

Ivelisse last wrestled for AEW on the February 24 Dark taping, teaming with Diamante for a loss to KiLynn King and Red Velvet. She has worked numerous AEW Dark matches over the past several months, but her last Dynamite match came on December 16, when she and Diamante lost a match to Big Swole and NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb.

Ivelisse continues to take bookings via ivelezbookings@gmail.com, and is the current SHINE Champion, last defending her title against Allysin Kay in late January. She is also the LNO Champion (Ladies Night Out), and just retained the title over Su Yung at the Midnight In Tampa event during WrestleMania 37 Weekend.

