New Fast 9 film trailer with John Cena

The second official trailer has been released for the upcoming Fast9 movie from Universal Studios.

F9, the latest in The Fast & The Furious franchise, will feature veteran WWE Superstar John Cena starring as the main villain. Cena will play the role of Jakob, the brother to Dom Toretto, played by Vin Diesel.

Cena’s character can be seen clashing with his brother in the trailer below.

“F9: The Fast Sage” is scheduled to hit theaters on Friday, June 25 in the United States, and on Wednesday, May 19 in South Korea. The movie was originally scheduled to be released in April 2019, but it has been delayed several times. The first delays were due to the release of “Hobbs & Shaw” in 2019, and then the “No Time To Die” James Bond movie that will finally be released this fall. The COVID-19 pandemic then forced more changes.

Below is the new trailer for F9, along with the official movie synopsis: