New details on the finish to Riddle vs. Sheamus at WrestleMania

Riddle was reportedly scheduled to retain the WWE United States Title over Sheamus at WrestleMania 37 Night Two before a late change was made.

As we’ve noted, WWE officials made late changes to multiple WrestleMania 37 finishes over the weekend, including the match between Randy Orton and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Another late change was made to the Sheamus vs. Riddle match.

While Sheamus won the match and became a three-time United States Champion, Fightful Select now reports that original plans called for Riddle to retain.

The finish was changed in favor of tentatively continuing the Riddle vs. Sheamus feud. It has been speculated that Riddle will get a rematch at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on May 16, but that has not been confirmed.

It was previously reported that WWE wanted to get the title off Riddle because he was never supposed to win it before he did at Elimination Chamber in February, and that WrestleMania was the best option for the title change. The change fixed the issue of WWE having to put the title on Riddle back in February.

Sheamus did not appear on this week’s post-WrestleMania RAW to celebrate the win, but Riddle did appear and was squashed by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in a non-title match.

Stay tuned for more on plans for Sheamus and Riddle.