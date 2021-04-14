Ivelisse says she has been released from AEW after speaking of mistreatment

Ivelisse Velez, who has been wrestling for All Elite Wrestling since the Summer of 2020, has been apparently released from the promotion.

In a tweet today, the 33-year-old wrote, “History repeats itself unfortunately. I speak up about mistreatment and get let go. Thats life.”

Ivelisse was referring to her WWE release back in 2012 after she spoke up and was one of the first to report former NXT head coach Bill DeMott of inappropriate behavior. DeMott eventually left the company in 2015 after several other trainees ganged up on him and came out with their own accusations.

Since leaving WWE, Velez performed for Shine Wrestling, TNA, Lucha Underground, and eventually AEW. Velez was one of the many who sued Lucha Underground for not being contractually released after there were no plans for a new season. After her release from Lucha Underground, she joined AEW. In AEW, Ivelisse won the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup last year along with her tag team partner Diamante.