Adnan Virk
Real Name: Adnan Virk
Date of Birth: July 29, 1978
Hometown: Toronto, Canada
Resides: New Jersey
Pro Debut: April 12, 2021
Biography
– Virk studied Radio and Television Arts at Ryerson University.
– Virk would go on to work for TSN & and join the Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment.
– Virk is a host on MLB Network. He hosts the GM Shuffle podcast. He also hosts the Cinephile podcast.
– Virk formally worked for ESPN as he covered college football & baseball.
– April 2021, it was announced by the WWE that Virk would be joining the commentary team for Monday Night RAW.