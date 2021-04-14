Real Name: Adnan Virk

Date of Birth: July 29, 1978

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Resides: New Jersey

Pro Debut: April 12, 2021

Biography

– Virk studied Radio and Television Arts at Ryerson University.

– Virk would go on to work for TSN & and join the Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment.

– Virk is a host on MLB Network. He hosts the GM Shuffle podcast. He also hosts the Cinephile podcast.

– Virk formally worked for ESPN as he covered college football & baseball.

– April 2021, it was announced by the WWE that Virk would be joining the commentary team for Monday Night RAW.