4/14/21 MLW Fusion Report

Our show opens up with Ray Flores welcoming us to Orlando, Florida for this evenings Fusion. He then begins to run down the card for the night and he finishes by saying that tonight MLW will take us to title town.

Commentators are Jared St. Laurent & Ray Flores. The ring announcer for this evening will be Tim Barr.

Salina de la Renta is interviewed and she says that she has a plan to finish off Alexander Hammerstone. She seems to be going into business for herself and separating herself from El Jefe & Azteca Underground.

Match #1: Richard Holliday retained the IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Title against Gino Medina after hitting the 2008 for the pinfall.

We are informed on how Marshall Von Erich is now placed on the injured list since his knee has been re-aggravated from the chain ropes match a few weeks ago. We then see a promo from the Von Erichs as their father Kevin says that Keiji Mutoh will be training Ross at the NOAH academy. A recap of Never Say Never airs next.

Hammerstone is interviewed now as he is ready tonight to prove who the true MLW National Openweight Champion really is.

After the break a vignette airs of the past rivalry between Salina de la Renta & Konnan.

We then see a recap of the rivalry between TJP & Bu Ku Dao. Next we see TJP being interviewed by Alicia Atout, he mentions how it is unnecessary that she mentioned his 2,500 fine. She says that Dao is now cleared and the match is scheduled for next week. He mentions how he’s been injured and hurt but he still made it to the ring so knowing Dao couldn’t make it to the ring just shows that he doesn’t learn a damn thing. He then says he doesn’t give a Fu** about social engagement.

Match #2: Los Parks (LA Park & Hijo de LA Park) (w/ Salina de la Renta) retained the MLW World Tag Team Titles against The Dirty Blondes (Leo Brien & Mike Patrick) (w/Aria Blake) as LA Park Jr. came into the ring and hit a double low blow as Los Parks rolled up The Dirty Blondes for the pin.

A video package of Mil Muertes airs next. Afterwards Mads Krügger cuts a promo on Hammerstone’s title match tonight. After the break we see highlights from the interview that Alicia Atout did with Lio Rush last week.

A recap of Myron Reed defeating Daivari at Never Say Never. Then a promo airs as he is now ready for his rematch against Lio Rush since he is finished with Contra Unit.

MLW CEO Court Bauer will be on next week’s Fusion to announce huge news towards a TV deal.

Match #3: Alex Hammerstone retained the MLW National Openweight Title against Mil Muertes after hitting the Nightmare Pendulum for the pinfall. After the match Hammerstone says he’ll host a press conference next week with some very dynastic news so tune im