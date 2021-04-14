4/14/21 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The show opens with a promo from The Young Bucks. Matt says they chose friendship last week, and says Jon Moxley helped push them over the edge. He says they and Kenny Omega are a family, and Don Callis was right when he said they’ve changed. He says they sate back and let other people take credit for all the work that they did, and it is time to bring back the old Young Bucks.

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

Mike Tyson cuts a promo. He says he is delighted to be the enforcer tonight, but MJF interrupts him. MJF says his dad always said Tyson was the best and gives him kudos. Tyson says he’s mad at The Pinnacle, and MJF says he knows where Tyson is coming from. MJF tells Tyson to keep his friends close, but his enemies closer. He says he doesn’t want Tyson to have any regrets, and gives him a blank check with his name on it. Tyson rips the check up, puts it in his mouth, and spits it at MJF. MJF walks away saying he will remember that.

—

Match #1 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (w/Don Callis) vs. Death Triangle (PAC and Rey Fenix)

Matt and PAC start the match. They lock up and PAC backs Matt into the ropes. They separate and PAC taps Matt on the chest. PAC goes behind for a waist-lock, but Matt turns it around. They exchange holds, and Matt drops PAC to the mat. PAC comes back with a wrist-lock, but Matt turns it into one of his own. PAC turns it around again and takes Matt to the canvas. Matt gets free and backs into the far corner for the tag, but Fenix is there, not Nick. Matt goes to the near corner and tags in Nick, as PAC tags Fenix. Fenix trips Nick, and they go back and forth. Nick drops Fenix with a clothesline and tags in Matt. Fenix drops Matt with a hurricanrana, and then drops Nick with a springboard headbutt. PAC takes Matt out with a dive on the floor, as Fenix does the same to Matt. Fenix gets Matt back into the ring and slaps him across the chest. Fenix kicks Matt’s knee and clubs him in the neck. Fenix slams Matt to the canvas and tags in PAC. PAC grinds his boot into Matt’s face and drags him to the corner. Fenix tags in, and he and PAC double team Matt. Fenix goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out.